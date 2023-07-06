Senate Judiciary Chair Criticizes Inaction on SCOTUS Ethics

Democrat Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, head of the chamber's judiciary panel, criticized Chief Justice John Roberts for his inaction regarding Supreme Court ethics reform this term.

According to The Guardian, Durbin also said Wednesday that his committee would take up legislation on ethics reform after its members return from Independence Day break in response to the lack of movement.

"Many questions remain at the end of the Court's latest term regarding its reputation, credibility, and 'honorable' status," Durbin stated. "I'm sorry to see Chief Justice Roberts end the term without taking action on the ethical issues plaguing the Court.

"The highest court in the land should not have the lowest ethical standards," he added.

An announcement about the timing of the vote will likely come early next week, the senator said.

His comments arrived after multiple ProPublica reports about conservative Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito allegedly secretly receiving gifts from Republican megadonors.

Justice Neil Gorsuch was also the subject of a piece by Politico that highlighted his property sale to a law firm that frequently deals with the high court.

Two months ago, Durbin invited Roberts to attend a Supreme Court ethics hearing on the matter. However, he declined.

Roberts argued that his testimony would be "exceedingly rare" given the "separation of powers concerns and the importance of preserving judicial independence."