Former Tenn. Football Coach Running for Ga. Senate

Derek Dooley, a Georgia native who coached college football's Tennessee Volunteers for three seasons, is running to be a Peach State senator.

His father was Vince Dooley, who coached the Georgia Bulldogs to a national title in 1980 and died in 2022.

And since Derek was born near the University of Georgia campus in Athens, earned a law degree from UGA and was a graduate assistant for the Bulldogs in 1996, his campaign video leans on his Georgia roots as well as praises President Donald Trump.

"Trump campaigned on things, and he's turned them into results. I haven't known a president in my lifetime who's been able to achieve these kinds of results," the Republican said. "That's what the people want. They want somebody who is going to mean what they say, say what they mean, and then go deliver results."

Dooley advocates for cutting taxes and spending and plugging the border while attacking Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., for supporting "woke stuff."

Ossoff is considered one of the most vulnerable senators in the 2026 midterms, running in a state Trump won in 2024.

Two GOP congressmen, Mike Collins and Buddy Carter, are also running in the primary.

Dooley was recruited to run by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who declined to enter the race, Politico reported.

"This chaotic, crowded Republican primary just got messier with the entrance of failed and fired former Tennessee football coach Derek Dooley, who has failed to live up to his family name throughout his career," Georgia Democratic Party Chair Charlie Bailey said in a statement.

Dooley was fired from Tennessee after three unsuccessful seasons. He last coached at Alabama as an offensive analyst from 2022-23.

According to the Washington Examiner, Dooley voted in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections but has never donated to Trump.

"The amount of fear and desperation coming from career politicians about an outsider who hasn't even announced yet should tell Georgia voters all they need to know," said Dooley spokesman Connor Whitney in a statement to the Examiner prior to his campaign announcement.

"Like most Georgians, Derek built a life around his family, a job he loved, and helping young people succeed, not politics. These lame attacks are predictable and laughable."