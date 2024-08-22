Watchdog: Biden's DOJ Threatens Election Integrity

An election integrity watchdog claimed that the Department of Justice is using the Voting Rights Act as a mechanism to wade into state-level elections and muddy the waters on measures to keep illegal immigrants from voting, the Washington Examiner reported Thursday.

Biden's DOJ is engaged in some 50 cases across the country, including a key one in Arizona, that are tantamount to attacks on "common sense rules," an attorney for the Honest Elections Project told the Examiner.

The DOJ recently petitioned the Supreme Court to allow voters in Arizona to apply for absentee ballots without proof of citizenship, according to the report.

"They'll couch it in under the guise of expanding voting rights, but it's really, almost without fail, an attack on common sense rules to help make sure the elections run smoothly and fairly and accurately," Honest Elections Project vice president Chad Ennis told the Examiner.

It comes down to a box in Arizona. The Republican National Committee and state Republicans are pushing the Supreme Court to allow for applicants proving under penalty of perjury that they are a citizen.

"We know how people sometimes fill out forms, either by accident … sometimes, we've seen this in states, that the box doesn't get checked. People still get registered because of clerical errors," Ennis told the Examiner. "So, requiring documented proof of citizenship is not a big deal. If Arizona wants to do it, they should be able to do it."

While the DOJ and Democrats call that unfair registration laws, the RNC charges that the Biden administration is "focused on tearing down election safeguards and making it easier for non-citizens to decide our elections," RNC election integrity director Gineen Bresso told the Examiner.

"It is illegal for non-citizens to vote, and Arizona should be allowed to enforce the law," Bresso told the Examiner in a statement. "The RNC's emergency application in the Supreme Court – supported by 24 state Attorneys General – is fighting for proof of citizenship for this election. We are committed to the fundamental principle that American elections be decided by Americans."

The DOJ is also pushing for more lenient mail-in voting rules in Ohio and Alabama and suing for more Spanish-speaking poll workers in Rhode Island, the Examiner reported.

Republicans charge that whenever the DOJ presses a case in the name of the VRA, it's actually an effort to benefit from the millions of illegals who have entered the country.

"People are deeply concerned that illegals are going to participate in this election cycle and throw off the results, and we can't tell them with any degree of confidence that that's not going to happen," House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said Tuesday.