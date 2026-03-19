Arkansas Gov. Sanders Asked to Leave Restaurant

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked to leave a restaurant in Little Rock last week.

Sanders was having lunch at the Croissanterie in Little Rock on March 13 with two other women and her State Police Executive Protection Detail when she said the owner told her that her presence made their employees feel threatened and requested that she and her party leave.

"Arkansans are known for their warm hospitality, and while that restaurant certainly doesn't meet that standard, my administration will continue to focus on lifting Arkansans up, not tearing others down with discrimination and hate," Sanders said in a statement.

The Croissanterie also issued a statement, saying its employees were surprised when Sanders arrived at the restaurant and uncertain how to respond.

"At that point, we chose not to interrupt, expecting that the party would complete their meal and depart without issue," the restaurant said in the statement. "As business owners and members of this community, we recognized that any course of action carried consequences."

The restaurant said allowing her to stay "risked being perceived as a lack of support for the community that makes up the majority of our team, as well as their families and friends," while asking her to leave, "could be viewed as denying service based on differing beliefs."

"Ultimately, we made the decision to support our employees and guests who expressed they were uncomfortable," the restaurant said. "We do not recall any statements indicating that anyone felt threatened."

The restaurant said that an hour after Sanders and her party arrived, an employee asked a member of her security detail to have Sanders "conclude her visit" since she had finished eating.

Half an hour later, Sanders and her party remained, and the staff approached security again, asking her to leave in 10 minutes.

"After reviewing camera footage, we confirmed that a member of the security detail did send a message to the governor following the initial request; however, it was not seen at that time," the restaurant said. "Once the message was received, she and her party departed without incident."

The restaurant said that contrary to reports, many customers were unaware of the situation and there was no applause when the governor left.

"We regret being placed in this position and having to make a difficult decision," the restaurant staff said.

In 2018, Sanders, while serving as press secretary for President Donald Trump, said she was asked to leave a Virginia restaurant, with the owner citing what she called Sanders' role in the "inhumane and unethical" Trump administration.

Sanders left The Red Hen and later condemned any hate or vandalism being directed at the restaurant.

"Her actions say far more about her than about me," Sanders said.

Although Sanders was elected governor in 2022 with 65% of the vote, she received only 38% of the vote in Pulaski County, which is home to Little Rock, the state's largest city and its capital.