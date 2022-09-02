Samsung Announces Second Customer Data Breach This Year

The electronics and smartphone maker Samsung announced Friday that data from some customers was hijacked by an unauthorized third party in late July.

''On or around Aug. 4, 2022, we determined through our ongoing investigation that personal information of certain customers was affected. We have taken actions to secure the affected systems and have engaged a leading outside cybersecurity firm and are coordinating with law enforcement,'' the company's statement said.

''We want to assure our customers that the issue did not impact Social Security numbers or credit and debit card numbers, but in some cases, may have affected information such as name, contact and demographic information, date of birth, and product registration information. The information affected for each relevant customer may vary. We are notifying customers to make them aware of this matter.''

The company said it contacted those it believes were affected by the breach through email and would continue notifications if the situation warrants.

It said that no immediate action is required by customers, but they should ''Remain cautious of any unsolicited communications that ask for your personal information or refer you to a web page asking for personal information,'' and ''Avoid clicking on links or downloading attachments from suspicious emails,'' as well as reviewing their accounts for any suspicious activity.

''At Samsung, we value the trust our customers place in our products and services – trust that we have built up over many years. By working with industry-leading experts, we will further enhance the security of our systems – and our customers' personal information – and work to maintain the trust our customers have put into the Samsung brand for more than 40 years,'' the statement said.

It is the second time this year that company data has been compromised.

In March, hackers, believed to be from the Lapsus$ group, took 200 gigabytes of internal company data and source code used for encryption and biometric functions, according to a March 7 report in The Verge.

''There was a security breach relating to certain internal company data,'' Samsung said in a statement at the time included in the report.

''According to our initial analysis, the breach involves some source code relating to the operation of Galaxy devices but does not include the personal information of our consumers or employees.

''Currently, we do not anticipate any impact to our business or customers. We have implemented measures to prevent further such incidents and will continue to serve our customers without disruption.''

According to Samsung, the company employs 20,000 people in 46 states, holds more than $30 billion in U.S. investments, and sells products estimated to be in 71% of U.S. households.