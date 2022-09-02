Report: Ex-FBI Agent Who Allegedly Sat on Hunter Biden Case Handled Key Witness

A former FBI official accused of running interference in the investigation into Hunter Biden was ''running point'' on the bureau's handling of Tony Bobulinski, Hunter Biden's former business associate who was tasked with setting up the family's joint venture with the Chinese firm CEFC, the Washington Examiner reports.

Timothy Thibault, who has been accused of bias in handling the investigation into Hunter Biden's laptop, resigned from the bureau abruptly last weekend.

Bobulinski, who in 2020 accused Joe Biden of lying about his involvement in his family's overseas dealings, was also a key witness in the Hunter Biden laptop saga. He has said Thibault suppressed the evidence he gave to the FBI about the Biden family.

FBI officials said Thibault was ''not fired, not forced to retire, and not asked to retire.''

"What Mr. Thibault knows about the FBI's significant misconduct and running of interference for the Biden family won't stay hidden just because he's no longer with the bureau," Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., told the news outlet.

In a statement provided to Time magazine, Thibault's legal counsel Morrison & Foerster LLP said that he ''did not supervise the investigation of Hunter Biden,'' and that Thibault was ''not involved in any decisions related to any laptop that may be at issue in that investigation.''

They also said Thibault ''did not seek to close the investigation.''

In a July letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said whistleblowers reported that Thibault had sought to close ''an avenue of additional derogatory Hunter Biden reporting'' and sought to prevent it from being reopened.

''Mr. Thibault's statement fails to address the allegations brought forth by whistleblowers who provided specific and credible allegations of political bias and his failure to comply with Department and FBI guidelines and standards.''

''Political bias should have no place at the FBI. We need accountability, which is why Congress must continue investigating and the inspector general must fully investigate as I've requested,'' Grassley continued.