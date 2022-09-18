×
More Than $500,000 Raised for Charity in Auction of Ginsburg's Possessions

ruth bader ginsburg

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Sunday, 18 September 2022 06:28 PM EDT

An auction of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's personal items sold for almost $517,000 to benefit one of her favorite charities, the Washington Examiner reported on Sunday.

The auction included 76 personal items of Ginsburg, who died in September 2020.

Among the items that fetched the highest price was one of her classic judicial collars, a gold-colored beaded one that she kept in her Supreme Court chambers, which sold for $176,775.

In addition, a gavel sold for $20,400, while someone bought a pair of her black lace gloves for $16,575, opera glasses the late justice wore were sold for $10,837.50 and a cake topper in Ginsburg's image went for $3,187.50.

The auction was held by Bonhams, which stated on its website that "proceeds from the sale will fund a new endowment benefiting SOS Children's Villages, the world's largest organization dedicated to caring for children without parental care or who are at risk of losing it."

When Ginsburg won the Berggruen Prize for Philosophy and Culture three years ago, she donated some of the $1 million award to SOS Children's Villages.

The RBG Endowment Fund will direct 5.5% every year to one or more specific programs in the SOS Children’s Villages portfolio, the Washington Examiner reported.

Earlier this year, in another auction held by Bonhams, more than 1,000 items from Ginsburg's personal library were sold for $2.35 million, according to CNBC.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Sunday, 18 September 2022 06:28 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

