Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Scholarly Book Collection Auctioned

Items from the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's library are being sold at an online auction this week and include a collection of more than 30 books on Jewish subjects, The Times of Israel reported.

The auction, which is being conducted by Bonham's and ends Thursday, ranges from her law school textbooks to copies of celebrity memoirs and books by her fellow Supreme Court justices.

There is a list of 15 titles related to Jewish history and the Jewish experience from Ginsburg's library, reports Bonham's.

Among them are "Rabin: Our Life, His Legacy," a book written and inscribed by Leah Rabin about her husband, Yitzhak Rabin, the Israeli prime minister who was assassinated in 1995.

The eclectic collection includes an inscribed copy of Tony Morrison"s "Beloved," Joan Didion's "My Year of Magical Thinking," and a book by Antonin Scalia, Ginsburg's close friend on the court. Also available are some of the honorary degrees Ginsburg received from various colleges and universities.

Another lot labeled "Jewish history and law" includes "Jewish Justices of the Supreme Court: from Brandeis to Kagan," by David G. Daily; Leon Wieseltier's "Kaddish"; and "Great Jewish Women," by Robert and Elinor Slater. This lot also includes a book about Jewish law gifted to Ginsburg by one of the authors, Menachem Elon, a former Israeli Supreme Court justice who died in 2013. Bidding for the lot is at $1,600.

The book "Lincoln and the Jews," by Jonathan Sarna and Benjamin Shapell, is included in a separate lot with books related to Abraham Lincoln.

Ginsburg owned books by famous women writers such as Susan Sontag, Gloria Steinem, and Annie Leibovitz. Steinem’s 2015 book "My Life on the Road" with an inscription to Ginsburg, "To dearest Ruth — who paved the road for us all — with a lifetime of gratitude — Gloria," has already gotten a bid for $18,000.

Ginsburg was appointed to the Supreme Court by former President Bill Clinton and was part of the liberal wing on the nation's highest court. She was the first Jewish woman and the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court, after Sandra Day O'Connor.

Ginsburg spent much of her legal career as an advocate for gender equality and women's rights. She died in September 2020.

