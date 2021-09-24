ACLU Dishonors RBG's Memory by Denying Who She Was

The late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was an icon of the left and a champion for women’s rights both on the bench and at the American Civil Liberties Union.

And the ACLU repaid her legacy by denying the very existence of women.

The ACLU tweeted a tribute to Ginsburg to mark the anniversary of her death — Sept. 18, 2020.

"With Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death, we lost a champion for abortion and gender equality," they said. "And on the anniversary of her death, the fight to protect abortion access is more urgent than ever."

And then they attached a statement attributed to Ginsburg, but replaced the word "woman" with "person," "women" with "people," and every female pronoun with "they" or "their."

It was the ACLU’s attempt to make her famous quote more inclusive and gender-neutral. The only problem was, the quote related to pregnancy and a woman’s right to carry her child to term — or not.

The modified quote read:

"The decision whether or not to bear a child is central to a [person’s] life, to [their] well-being and dignity," the altered quote said, deleting Ginsburg’s use of "woman" and "her."

"When the government controls that decision for [people], [they are] being treated as less than a fully adult human responsible for [their] own choices," the ACLU posted, again hiding "her" and "she."

People of all political stripes criticized the ACLU’s decision to alter her quote for the sake of gender inclusiveness, arguing that it denied her identity as a woman.

Author, comedian, and political commentator Tim Young offered this observation from the right.

"RBG is one of the most admired WOMEN in the history of American politics . . . and you erased the word 'woman' from her own quote," he said. "You guys are literally trash."

And coming from the left, Genevieve Gluck’s Women's Voices came out swinging with both fists.

"Women in the U.S. are losing hard-won rights because organizations like the @ACLU not only refuse to recognize sex-based oppression, but can't even bring themselves to say that it's women's bodies being regulated, and women's rights being rolled back." she tweeted.

Here’s another Ginsburg quote — this one on that very subject:

"I ask no favor for my sex," she reportedly said.

"All I ask of our brethren is that they take their feet off our necks."

And yet those feet have not only returned to the necks of women, they’ve exerted more pressure than before.

We see this especially in the sports world, where biological males come out as a female and often deny biological women of awards and athletic scholarships that they’d worked for their entire lives.

We saw it on the international stage at the Olympic games this year.

It’s invaded professional sports as well. Earlier this month transgender fighter Alana McLaughlin, a former U.S. Army special forces soldier, defeated her biological female opponent in a mixed martial arts bout, 3 minutes and 32 seconds into the second round.

It was McLaughlin’s debut as an MMA fighter.

By making the Ginsburg quote gender-neutral in her statement about reproductive rights, the ACLU also suggests that biological males have the equipment to become pregnant, carry a baby to term, and deliver that child.

But above all that, the ACLU denied who Ginsburg the person was, and they should have known that.

One week after her death, the ACLU ran a lengthy tribute to the former justice, concentrating on a position she held long before becoming a famous jurist.

In 1972 Ginsburg began work at the American Civil Liberties Union. That year she founded the ACLU's Women's Rights Project.

That’s right, women’s rights — and now the ACLU is erasing that part of her legacy.

The ACLU was once the champion of the Bill of Rights, a fighter for First Amendment freedom of expression, and with Ginsburg it launched the Women’s Rights Project.

Now it’s become the country’s chief censor, so much so that it even censors the words of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, and denies her very existence as a woman.

Shame on them.

