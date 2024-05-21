Rutgers Adviser Shares Pro-Hamas Posts on Instagram, X

A member of Rutgers University's board of advisers for the school's Center for Security, Race and Rights routinely regularly shares graphic pro-Hamas content on his Instagram and X accounts, calling attacks on Israeli soldiers "hunting season."

Rajeh A. Saadeh, a divorce, family, civil rights and real estate attorney from New Jersey, who sits on the Rutgers advisory panel, has posted a number of video clips on his personal Instagram page of Israel Defense Forces soldiers being assassinated in Gaza.

Saadeh posted a video over the weekend that appeared to show a Hamas militant take out three IDF soldiers. He captioned the video, writing, "Say a prayer."

In a similar post from last week, three Israeli soldiers were blown up by a rocket-propelled grenade, which he referred to as, "Three birds; one stone."

Hamas fighters shouting "Allah Akbar" climbed out of tunnels and fired upon IDF soldiers in another video clip, which Saadeh captioned, "Scenes from an ongoing epic!"

The lawyer also routinely posts antisemitic content on his X account, including a number of posts that dismissed the recovery of 22-year-old Israeli woman Shani Louk's body as a Zionist hoax.

Both his Instagram and X bios feature the phrase, "From the River to the Sea Truth is always revolutionary."

Newsmax reached out to Saadeh about his social media posts but did not immediately hear back.

Saadeh's social media posts were discovered one day before Rutgers President Jonathan Holloway was set to appear before the House Education and Workforce Committee to testify about antisemitism on campus.

The presidents of Northwestern University and the University of California, Los Angeles are scheduled to appear alongside Holloway.

Earlier this month, Holloway agreed to meet some of the demands of anti-Israel protesters who had set up an encampment on the New Jersey campus.

In a statement announcing the upcoming testimony, committee chair Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., said "the presidents of Northwestern and Rutgers have made shocking concessions to the unlawful antisemitic encampments on their campuses," and have "surrendered to antisemitic radicals in despicable displays of cowardice."