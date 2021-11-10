'Rust' Armorer's Attorney Says Fatal Shooting Was 'Sabotage'

An attorney for Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer on the set of Alec Baldwin's film ''Rust,'' is implying an act of sabotage may have led to the on-set shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza in October.

Gutierrez-Reed's lawyer said in a statement that she had met with the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office and ''provided a full interview,'' according to The Hill.

''We eagerly await the FBI's investigation as well, and we are asking for a full and complete investigation of all of the facts, including the live rounds themselves, how they ended up in the 'dummies' box, and who put them in there. ... We are convinced that this was sabotage and Hannah is being framed,'' Gutierrez-Reed's attorney Jason Bowles said.

The Santa Fe district attorney challenged the idea of sabotage on Wednesday on ABC's ''Good Morning America,'' noting that they found more live rounds on the set.

''I know that some defense attorneys have come up with conspiracy theories and have used the word 'sabotage.' We do not have proof,'' District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said.

According to NBC News, Carmack-Altwies said her office knows who loaded the gun before the shooting but did not provide a name.

Although no one has been charged in the shooting, Carmack-Altwies said that ''all options are on the table at this point.''

''The truth finding process demands that the District Attorney and FBI run down all of the evidence, including the nature of those live rounds,'' Bowles said in response to Carmack-Altwies's comments.

Bowles said that Gutierrez-Reed's legal team has ''offered to share additional, critical information with the Sheriff's Office and are awaiting their response on the sharing of information.''