WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: russia | war | peace talks | putin | trump

Kremlin: Putin-Trump Call Could Be Arranged 'Immediately'

By    |   Wednesday, 19 November 2025 02:38 PM EST

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday a call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump could be organized "immediately," stressing that any such exchange would still require advance preparation.

Peskov's comment, reported by the state-run Tass news agency, did not elaborate on what topics the leaders might address or whether any formal request for a call has been made. He noted only that the Kremlin views the logistical side of arranging contact as straightforward.

The statement comes amid heightened international attention on U.S.-Russia relations and follows questions about whether the two leaders might speak in the near future.

It also comes as a U.S. delegation led by Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll arrived in Kyiv on a "fact-finding mission" and to discuss an end to Ukraine's war with Russia, the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv said Wednesday.

"Secretary Driscoll and team arrived this morning in Kyiv on behalf of the Trump Administration on a fact-finding mission to meet with Ukrainian officials and discuss an end to the war," it said in a statement, citing U.S. Army Chief of Public Affairs Col. Dave Butler.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was meeting two top U.S. Army officials in Kyiv, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. The officials are Driscoll and Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George, the source said.

The two are the most senior U.S. military officials to visit the Ukrainian capital since President Trump took office in January.

Reuters contributed to this report.

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday a call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump could be organized "immediately," stressing that any such exchange would still require advance preparation.
russia, war, peace talks, putin, trump
246
2025-38-19
Wednesday, 19 November 2025 02:38 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved