Kremlin: Putin-Trump Call Could Be Arranged 'Immediately'

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday a call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump could be organized "immediately," stressing that any such exchange would still require advance preparation.

Peskov's comment, reported by the state-run Tass news agency, did not elaborate on what topics the leaders might address or whether any formal request for a call has been made. He noted only that the Kremlin views the logistical side of arranging contact as straightforward.

The statement comes amid heightened international attention on U.S.-Russia relations and follows questions about whether the two leaders might speak in the near future.

It also comes as a U.S. delegation led by Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll arrived in Kyiv on a "fact-finding mission" and to discuss an end to Ukraine's war with Russia, the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv said Wednesday.

"Secretary Driscoll and team arrived this morning in Kyiv on behalf of the Trump Administration on a fact-finding mission to meet with Ukrainian officials and discuss an end to the war," it said in a statement, citing U.S. Army Chief of Public Affairs Col. Dave Butler.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was meeting two top U.S. Army officials in Kyiv, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. The officials are Driscoll and Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George, the source said.

The two are the most senior U.S. military officials to visit the Ukrainian capital since President Trump took office in January.

Reuters contributed to this report.