Top US Army Officials in Ukraine for 'Fact-Finding Mission'

Wednesday, 19 November 2025 06:51 AM EST

A U.S. delegation led by Army Secretary Dan Driscoll has arrived in Kyiv on a "fact-finding mission" and to discuss an end to Ukraine's war with Russia, the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv said Wednesday.

"Secretary Driscoll and team arrived this morning in Kyiv on behalf of the Trump Administration on a fact-finding mission to meet with Ukrainian officials and discuss an end to the war," it said in a statement, citing U.S. Army Chief of Public Affairs Col. Dave Butler.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet two top U.S. army officials in Kyiv on Thursday, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. The officials are Driscoll and Army Chief of Staff General Randy George, the source said.

The two are the most senior U.S. military officials to visit the Ukrainian capital since President Donald Trump took office in January.

