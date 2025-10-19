Trump: Putin 'Going to Take Something' to Stop War

While Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy still insisted Sunday morning that "we will give nothing" to Russia, President Donald Trump is reminding the world that is not the way war is settled and peace is brokered.

"Well, he's going to take something," Trump said Sunday morning in a televised interview recorded earlier this week after the Zelenskyy meeting at the White House.

"I mean, they fought and he has a lot of property. I mean, yeah, he's won certain – you say that, he's won – certain property."

Only the U.S. would wage a war to get nothing, Trump lamented.

"We're the only nation that goes in and wins a war and leaves, you know?" Trump said. "Like we did under President [George W.] Bush in the Middle East.

"We go in, we blast the hell out of everybody, destroy the place and then we leave, you know?"

Trump hearkened back to his first administration's desire to "keep the oil" in Syria, and left American forces to defend the oil fields after the post-9/11 Iraq war allowed Iraq to regain control of its oil fields.

"Remember, I used to say keep the oil?" Trump continued. "I said two things. I said, don't go in. But then they went in.

"And I said, well, don't go in, but if you're going to go in, keep the oil.

"We didn't keep the oil. What do we do? We blast it to pieces and then we leave, you know? Doesn't make sense, never made sense."