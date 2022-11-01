Official: Ukraine Has 'No Effective Defense' for Russia's Ballistic Missiles

A spokesman for Ukraine's Air Force believes the specter of Russia acquiring ballistic missiles from Iran could bring disastrous results for the Ukrainian troops' wartime movement.

During a Tuesday press briefing, Ukraine spokesman Yurii Ihnat was asked about a Reuters' report from last month, asserting that Iran and Russia "came to a deal" on the Kremlin collecting surface-to-surface ballistic weapons and attack drones for its ongoing war with Ukraine — which first launched on Feb. 24.

Ihnat emphasized that Ukraine would "take all measures of protection against these missiles. ... They will probably be delivered to the North of Ukraine; that's where they can be launched from, in such a way as to threaten the whole of Ukraine."

Also, Ihnat said one of the missile types being supplied to Russia has a range of 300 kilometers (or 186 miles).

Another long-range missile can cover up to 700 kilometers (or 430-plus miles), according to Ihnat.

"These are ballistic missiles. We have no effective defense against these missiles," said Ihnat, while adding that "it is theoretically possible to shoot them down, but in fact, it is very difficult to do it with the means we have at our disposal. We have anti-air defense, but not anti-missile defense."

In the aforementioned Reuters report, an Iranian diplomat relayed that Russia had requested more drones and ballistic missiles from Iran — with a focus on long-range accuracy.

Reuters spoke to a Western official, who acknowledged the rumored Iran/Russia deal would also include short-range, or surface-to-surface missiles.

The "Zolfaghar" is an Iranian short-range, solid-fuel ballistic missile that was first unveiled in 2016, according to Newsweek.

As Newsmax chronicled three weeks ago, Ukrainian officials first accused Russia of relying on Iranian-made "kamikaze" drones to attack targets deep within their territory, including in one attack located just 50 miles outside the capital city of Kyiv.

The Ukrainian officials also said Russia had used drones of the "Shahed-136 type" for the attack on Bila Tserkva, destroying several buildings and injuring one person, reports NBC News.

Christopher Tuck, an expert in conflict and security at King's College London, said the drone bears the moniker "kamikaze" because it destroys targets by self-immolation.

The "kamikaze" drones can be equipped with a small warhead and possess an operational capacity for up to 1,200 miles, added Tuck.