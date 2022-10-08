Saturday, 08 October 2022 09:00 AM EDT
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's air force chief named commander of all troops fighting in Ukraine, defense ministry says.
© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.
Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.