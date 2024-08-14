Report: Former Putin Bodyguard to Lead Russia's Kursk Response

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly tapped former chief bodyguard Alexei Dyumin to oversee the Kremlin's defense of the Kursk province.

A Washington, D.C.-based think tank said the unconfirmed move suggests Putin wants to "root out" officers deemed responsible for last week's surprise invasion of the region by Ukrainian forces, Newsweek reported Wednesday.

The Institute for the Study of War wrote Tuesday, "Dyumin's alleged appointment sparked widespread speculation among Russian [military] bloggers and political commentators about Putin's disappointment in Russian security agencies."

The ISW added that military bloggers are further speculating that Putin wants to know "how and why he was deceived over the real situation in Kursk," adding it's possible "Dyumin's report will determine the fate of several high-ranking Russian officials and commanders."

The Kremlin has not officially confirmed Dyumin's appointment, but if true, ISW reported it would be a sign "Putin's team" is taking full control over the situation in Kursk.

Ukraine's move into Kursk on Aug. 6 forced tens of thousands of Russians to flee the region. Since then, Ukrainian troops have advanced at least 20 miles inside the country and Kyiv said it is holding about 386 square miles of Russian territory.

Ukraine's incursion is a major embarrassment for the Kremlin and Putin, marking the first time foreign troops have entered Russian territory since World War II. Putin has vowed to "kick the enemy out."

Russia reportedly moved some forces out of Ukraine on Wednesday to defend territory in and around Kursk.