US, Russia Head to Miami for Ukraine War Peace Talks

U.S. and Russian officials are scheduled to meet in Miami this weekend as the Trump administration seeks to end nearly four years of war between Kyiv and Moscow, Politico reported Wednesday.

Sources who spoke with the outlet said U.S. officials plan to brief their Russian counterparts on the latest results of discussions, even as Moscow's core demands remain unchanged.

The Miami talks are expected to include Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund, and special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner on the U.S. side.

The negotiations are considered sensitive, and the sources were granted anonymity to discuss them.

Earlier this week, Witkoff and Kushner held lengthy talks in Berlin with Ukrainian and European representatives aimed at narrowing differences over U.S. security assurances for Kyiv, potential territorial compromises, and related issues, as Washington presses ahead with efforts to move the parties toward an end to the war.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow would continue using force to pursue its territorial objectives if its demands are not met at the negotiating table.

Putin also derided European Union leaders as "pigs" and pledged to "liberate" what he described as Russia's "historic lands" from Ukraine.

The United States has discussed security commitments for Ukraine that would mirror aspects of its mutual-defense pledge to NATO allies, while Ukraine has softened its earlier push for immediate NATO accession.

In recent weeks, European leaders have focused on developing possible security guarantees for Kyiv, including ideas such as a demilitarized zone, troop commitments to train Ukrainian forces, and mechanisms to monitor and enforce a ceasefire.