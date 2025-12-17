Matthew Whitaker to Newsmax: NATO Must Prepare for War to Secure Peace

President Donald Trump has brought Ukraine and Russia closer to a peace agreement than at any point since their war began, but NATO must adopt a "wartime mindset" while striving to keep the peace, U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker said on Newsmax Wednesday.

"President Trump has recently said that we are as close as we've ever been to a peace deal," Whitaker said on Newsmax's "Newsline." "I think we just need to let this play out."

Both sides, he added, are publicly posturing, but "there are great conversations happening" between Kyiv and Moscow.

Still, it remains difficult to predict Russian President Vladimir Putin's intentions, but behind-the-scenes diplomacy is moving forward, said Whitaker.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly said Ukraine will not give up territory, while Putin has signaled no willingness to retreat from occupied areas.

Quoting George Washington, Whitaker said readiness is essential to preventing conflict.

"Those who want peace must prepare for war," he said. "Russia looks to be trying to expand its reach and take over traditional lands. If you're on the eastern flank of NATO, bordering Russia, that's a major concern."

Whitaker said nations closest to Russia are already increasing defense spending and strengthening collective security through NATO in order to deter aggression.

"We want peace, but the only way you're going to have that peace is to make sure you're not weak," he said.

Whitaker said senior Trump advisers Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff are working to bridge gaps between the two sides, including efforts to finalize security guarantees acceptable to Ukraine.

"We're making sure that the Ukrainians are comfortable with it," he said. "This war has been going on for four years, and it's not going to get resolved overnight. But with President Trump involved, it's the best chance we have to finally end this war and stop the killing."

Whitaker also weighed in on recent warnings from NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, who said Russia could target alliance members next and that NATO must adopt a "wartime mindset."

Russia's list of allies is dwindling, he added, noting Moscow's loss of influence in Syria following the fall of the Assad regime and its growing reliance on Venezuela and China.

Whitaker said Trump's move to block oil tankers entering and leaving Venezuela could further isolate Russia, which depends on Venezuelan oil flows and provides key materials, including naphtha, needed to export that oil.

"This highlights the shadow fleet we always talk about," Whitaker said, referring to unflagged, uninsured oil tankers used to evade sanctions. "They're environmental hazards waiting to happen, and they're being used by Russia as well."

Whitaker called the blockade an important step and said further actions may follow as the administration continues pressuring Russia and its remaining partners.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com