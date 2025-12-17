Putin Calls EU Leaders 'Little Pigs,' Lauds Russia's 'Steadiness'

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said European Union leaders are "little pigs," and that they wanted to profit from Russia's collapse as he blamed the previous U.S. administration for "consciously" unleashing the war in Ukraine.

Speaking at an annual meeting with Russia's Defense Ministry, Putin argued that former President Joe Biden set the conflict in motion and said European leaders quickly fell in line behind Washington in hopes of benefiting from Russia's downfall.

Putin signaled that Moscow will continue using force to pursue its territorial objectives if those demands are not met at the negotiating table.

"If the opposing side and their foreign patrons refuse to engage in substantive discussions, Russia will achieve the liberation of its historical lands by military means," Putin said, adding that "the task of creating and expanding a security buffer zone will also be consistently addressed."

He also praised Russia's performance during the nearly four-year war, saying his country has remained resilient despite external pressure.

"Russia has demonstrated its steadiness in the economy, finance, in the internal political situation of the society ... and in the sphere of defense capacity," Putin said.

Putin's comments come as Washington has intensified diplomacy aimed at ending the war, with ongoing discussions involving U.S., Ukrainian, and European officials.

Putin has indicated he prefers a diplomatic outcome but continues to pair that with threats to expand Russia's gains if talks fail.

Ukraine and its allies, however, have pushed back on key Russian demands, particularly any requirement to cede more territory or permanently abandon Kyiv's NATO aspirations, while signaling openness to other forms of long-term security guarantees as part of a potential settlement framework.

The renewed push for talks is unfolding alongside a major debate in Europe over whether to take more aggressive financial measures against Moscow, including proposals related to frozen Russian sovereign assets held in Europe, an issue Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged EU leaders to use to increase pressure on Russia.