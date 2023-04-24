×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: russia | ukraine | kherson | relocating | civilians | kherson | counteroffensive

Ukraine: Russia Relocating Civilians in Kherson

By    |   Monday, 24 April 2023 09:53 AM EDT

Russia forces were forcibly relocating civilians in the part of the Kherson region they still occupy, according to Ukrainian officials, a day after a long-anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive reportedly began, with forces setting up a bridgehead on the east bank of the Dnipro River, The Guardian reported.

"I have information that the evacuation starts today [Sunday] with an excuse of protecting civilians from the consequences of heavy fighting in the area," said Oleksandr Samoylenko, the Ukrainian head of Kherson's regional council. He added that Russian troops were "trying to steal as much as they can" as they withdrew.

Another Ukrainian official in Kherson said Wagner fighters were assisting Russian occupation officials in controlling the civilian population on the east bank of the Dnipro.

Regarding reports of a possible offensive, the Ukrainian military asked for "patience," with a spokesman declaring that "the conditions of a military operation require silence until it is safe enough for our military," according to The Guardian.

But there are reports of an apparent increase in Ukrainian military activity in the south of the country.

The establishment of Ukrainian troop positions on the east bank of the Dnipro implies that Russia's defensive positions are weakening, according to a study by the Institute for Study of War, a Washington-based think tank, Business Insider reported.

An offensive on a large scale under the threat of Russian strikes would be a complicated and difficult operation.

Ukraine retook control of the city of Kherson from Russia in November 2022, but large parts of the greater Kherson region on the other side of the river are still occupied. South of the Kherson region is Crimea, which Moscow took over in 2014.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Russia forces were forcibly relocating civilians in the part of the Kherson region they still occupy, a day after a long-anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive reportedly began, with forces setting up a bridgehead on the east bank of the Dnipro River.
russia, ukraine, kherson, relocating, civilians, kherson, counteroffensive, dnipro river
278
2023-53-24
Monday, 24 April 2023 09:53 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved