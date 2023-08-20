×
Russia's Luna-25 Crashes Into the Moon

In this photo taken from video and released by Roscosmos State Space Corporation, the Soyuz-2.1b rocket with the moon lander Luna-25 automatic station takes off from a launch pad at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the Russia's Far East

Sunday, 20 August 2023 05:41 AM EDT

The Russian space agency says its Luna-25 spacecraft crashed into the moon.

Russia’s unmanned robot lander crashed after it had spun into uncontrolled orbit, the country’s space agency Roscosmos reported on Sunday.

The agency said it lost contact with the spacecraft on Saturday after it ran into trouble while preparing for its pre-landing orbit.

“The apparatus moved into an unpredictable orbit and ceased to exist as a result of a collision with the surface of the moon,” read Sunday’s statement from the space agency.

The launch earlier this month was Russia’s first since 1976 when it was part of the Soviet Union. The crash comes after Roscosmos reported an “abnormal situation” that its specialists were analyzing on Saturday.

“During the operation, an abnormal situation occurred on board the automatic station, which did not allow the maneuver to be performed with the specified parameters,” Roscosmos said in a Telegram post.

The spacecraft was scheduled to land on the south pole of the moon on Monday, racing to land on Earth’s satellite ahead of an Indian spacecraft.

The lunar south pole is of particular interest to scientists, who believe the permanently shadowed polar craters may contain water. The frozen water in the rocks could be transformed by future explorers into air and rocket fuel.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


