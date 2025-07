The Kremlin said on Friday that Russia closely follows all statements by President Donald Trump after he said he was "very disappointed" with his latest phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the war in Ukraine.

Trump said after Thursday's conversation that he did not think Putin was looking to stop the war.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Putin told Trump that Russia expects to agree on a date for a third round of peace talks with Ukraine, following initial talks in May and June.