Russia: 'Catastrophic' Consequences If US Strikes Iran

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned of “catastrophic” consequences if the United States strikes Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, as President Donald Trump has threatened.

In his first comments since Iran rejected direct negotiations, Trump told NBC News on Sunday that Tehran could face military and economic repercussions if it does not reach an agreement with Washington over its nuclear program.

“If they don’t make a deal, there will be bombing,” Trump said. “It will be bombing the likes of which they have never seen before.”

According to The Times of Israel, Ryabkov told the Russian journal International Affairs that Trump’s recent remarks only “complicate the situation” with Iran.

“The consequences of this, especially if the strikes are on nuclear infrastructure, could be catastrophic for the entire region,” Ryabkov said in the recent interview, excerpts of which were published Tuesday.

“While there is still time and the ‘train has not left [the station],’ we need to redouble our efforts to try to reach an agreement on a reasonable basis,” he said. “Russia is ready to offer its good services to Washington, Tehran, and everyone who is interested in this.”

Simmering tensions between the U.S. and Iran have threatened to boil over into military conflict as Trump and Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei ratchet up their rhetoric, intensifying the impasse over Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.

In an effort to weaken Iran’s economy and halt its nuclear program, Trump has reinstated his “maximum pressure” campaign and reimposed severe sanctions. Iran has rebuffed direct negotiations with the U.S. under pressure, but has reportedly indicated that it is open to mediated negotiations.

“Threats are indeed being heard, ultimatums are also being heard,” Ryabkov said. “We consider such methods inappropriate, we condemn them, we consider them a way for [the U.S.] to impose its own will on the Iranian side.”

Citing a senior adviser to Khamenei, Newsweek reported that Iran said it “will have no choice” but to seek nuclear weapons if attacked by the U.S., which has bolstered its military presence in both the Persian Gulf and the Indian Ocean.

In response, Iran has reportedly positioned advanced air defense systems around the Strait of Hormuz and held military naval drills with both Russia and China in the Gulf of Oman.

"Iran does not want to do this, but will have no choice,” Ali Larijani, adviser to Khamenei, said on Iranian state TV. “If at some point you [the U.S.] move towards bombing by yourself or through Israel, you will force Iran to make a different decision."