Iran Unveils New Underground 'Missile City'

In a video released on Tuesday by the Tasnim News Agency, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) unveiled a new underground "missile city."

The underground facility is claimed by Tehran to be "one of the hundreds of missile cities operated by the [IRGC]," the Jerusalem Post reported, and is the third to be unveiled in the past month.

"Kheibar Shekan (900-mile range), Haj Qassem (850-mile range), Ghadr H (1,240-mile range), Sejjil (1,550-mile range), and Emad (1,050-mile range) missiles, as well as Paveh cruise missiles, are reported to be held in the city," the report stated.

The video shows Iran's Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri and IRGC Aerospace Forces Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh walking through large underground corridors filled with missiles.

In one scene, Iranian military officials can be seen walking over a large Israeli flag on the floor of the facility.

"Iran's iron fist is far stronger than before," Bagheri states in the video, saying it is "10 times stronger than True Promise I," the first of the two missile attacks Iran launched against Israel.

"All the [defensive] dimensions that are required for generating a [military] capability that is 10 times [stronger than] the one deployed during Operation True Promise II," he says, according to the translation. "The enemy will definitely fall behind in this balance of power."

The recent announcements of Iran's underground "missile cities" come as the Trump administration threatens military action against Iran if a nuclear deal cannot be reached.

"There are two ways Iran can be handled: militarily, or you make a deal," Trump said earlier this month. "I would prefer to make a deal, because I'm not looking to hurt Iran. They're great people."

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff echoed Trump's statements in an interview on Sunday.

"Our signal to Iran is let's sit down and see if we can, through dialogue, through diplomacy, get to the right place," Witkoff said.

"If we can, we are prepared to do that. And if we can't, the alternative is not a great alternative."

This allisreal.com report was republished with permission from All Israel News.