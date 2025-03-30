Blaine Holt to Newsmax: Military Action Likely Against Iran

Retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax on Sunday that the United States is likely headed to a “military place” against Iran and its advancing nuclear program.

Holt’s remarks came hours after Iran rejected President Donald Trump’s demands for direct negotiations in a letter he sent earlier this month.

“That's very concerning,” Holt said during an appearance on “Sunday Agenda.”

Trump offered little detail in what he wrote in the letter that arrived in Tehran on March 12, saying he conveyed the message that it would be a “terrible thing” if the U.S. has “to go in militarily.” Trump told NBC News on Sunday that “there will be bombing” if Tehran did not come to an agreement with the U.S.

“I read President Trump's letter; very direct. But I would have thought that it would have been in the regime's best interest to at least continue in a dialog mode,” Holt said. “So we have a presentation of forces that are set up to take away Iran's nuclear program, and it can and probably will do that if we don't get to a better place. So maybe third-party negotiations. But Lidia, I think we're on our way to a military place.”

Holt also addressed the “sloppy, unforced error” of the Trump administration from a week ago when Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic magazine, revealed that he was invited into a group thread about military action against Houthi terrorists earlier this month.

Holt said journalistic ethics would have dictated that Goldberg exit the thread at the outset and inform the administration of its errant invite.

“What they don't have the right to do is to continue to put themselves into a place of we're in a chat room unauthorized, and we have the right to do this. They don't have the right to do it,” Holt said. “And professional ethics would have dictated that they would have contacted the government. If there's a case to be made, I'm sure [Attorney General] Pam Bondi will make it. I don't know that there is.”

