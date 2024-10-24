WSJ: Russia Provided Data to Houthis for Shipping Attacks

Russia has been providing critical targeting data to Yemen’s Houthis rebels to aid in their attacks on Western ships in the Red Sea, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

The Houthis, who maintain control over Yemen’s capital and much of the population, have attacked international shipping vessels in the Red Sea since November of 2023. The drone and missile strikes began as a sign of solidarity with Palestinians following the Oct. 7 massacre by Hamas on Israeli civilians and the ensuing war in Gaza.

Two European defense officials and a person familiar with the matter told the outlet that the Iranian-backed Houthis have been using Russian satellite data to expand their attacks. The data was moved through members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, who were embedded with the Houthis in Yemen, according to the source.

Russia’s assistance to a designated terrorist organization is seen as a wider play by President Vladimir Putin to fuel chaos throughout the global economy. The Red Sea is one of the world’s most heavily traffic shipping routes and a disruption in global trade, coupled with the increased military resources needed to respond to the attacks, have analysts concerned.

“For Russia, any flare up anywhere is good news, because it takes the world’s attention further away from Ukraine and the U.S. needs to commit resources, Patriot systems or artillery shells, and with the Middle East in play, it’s clear where the U.S. will choose,” said Alexander Gabuev, director of Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center, a think tank based in Berlin.

News of Russia’s aid to the Houthis comes following reports this week of Putin obtaining both materials and manpower from fellow autocrats. Iran has provided Russia with ammunition, drones and missies and North Korea has reportedly sent 3,000 troops to train in Russian to aid in their war with Ukraine.

The outlet did not receive a response from the Russian government nor a Houthi spokesman when reached for comment.