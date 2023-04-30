RNC Chair McDaniel: Biden Admin Is 'More China First'

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel criticized the Biden administration, telling "Fox News Sunday" that it is "more China first than America first."

McDaniel said, "We're not going to have the America we know and love if this continues — if they stack the Supreme Court, if they get rid of the filibuster, if they abandon energy independence, if they're so beholden to China."

She said Beijing "is running this White House in a lot of ways ... this is an administration that is more China first than America first."

McDaniel also said GOP voters must have a united front ahead of the 2024 presidential elections if the party wants to perform well.

"People are really hurting right now in this country. So I look at the debate not just about Republican against Republican, I look at it as our party making a case as to why we should win the White House and defeat Joe Biden," she said.

McDaniel also cited a recent report on the GOP's disappointing results in last year's midterms, telling "Fox News Sunday" that the Republican Party was unable to gain the backing of enough independents, with the party's messaging on abortion a major reason why.

She said Republican candidates must do a better job of explaining their own stance on abortion, as well as criticizing Democrats on the issue.

"The biggest takeaway we're taking is independents did not break our way, which has to happen if we're going to win in 2024," McDaniel said, pointing out that the backing of significant numbers of independents usually helps bring about a "red wave."