×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Presidential History | ronald reagan ranch | alisal | wildfire | california

Ronald Reagan's California Ranch Retreat Threatened by Alisal Fire

fire burns behind a cow and calf.
A cow and a calf are caught up in the Alisal Fire on October 12, 2021 near Goleta, California. (David McNew/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 13 October 2021 06:45 PM

Fire crews in California moved to protect the ranch owned by Ronald Reagan that he and his wife, Nancy Reagan, used as a vacation home while in the White House, from the Alisal Fire burning in Santa Barbara County, Deadline reports.

Rancho del Cielo, a 688-acre ranch that was called the Western White House during his time in office, sits above Refugio Canyon where the fire was burning as of Wednesday afternoon.

“The fire was several miles from the ranch, which has good defensible space, and several USFS engines were arriving to provide structure protection,” Santa Barbara County Fire public information officer Mike Eliason said in a statement on Twitter.

The property, which the Reagans bought in 1974, is currently owned by the Young America’s Foundation, a conservative group.

“YAF leadership is working with Congressional allies and other leaders who are there offering support in acquiring resources to help fight this fire,” the foundation said in a statement, which notes that multiple fire engines were present on the property spraying fire retardant near the structures. 

The group’s president, former Wisconsin governor Scott Walker, said in a statement that the foundation has “taken the necessary steps, as much as a property owner can do, to shield Rancho del Cielo from this very threat. I have confidence our team and the emergency crews will do everything they can to protect Rancho del Cielo and the surrounding area.”

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Fire crews in California moved to protect the ranch owned by Ronald Reagan that he and his wife, Nancy Reagan, used as a vacation home while in the White House, from the Alisal Fire burning in Santa Barbara County, Deadline reports....
ronald reagan ranch, alisal, wildfire, california
235
2021-45-13
Wednesday, 13 October 2021 06:45 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved