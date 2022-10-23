Sen. Johnson Calls on GOP Majority to Impose 'Discipline' on Congress

Republicans, if they win control of Congress in the upcoming elections, must impose a "discipline" that includes passing a budget and getting back to regular order, Sen. Ron Johnson, who is seeking reelection, said Sunday.

That means no more passing continuing resolutions to keep the government open, and restoring accountability to Congress, the Wisconsin Republican said on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo."

Johnson further on the program railed against what he called corruption within federal law enforcement agencies, and said that the agencies would be held accountable if "there was an unbiased, honest media that wasn't "covering up for the Democrats."

"They would have been screaming about being fed false information as a result, resulting from the Russian collusion hoax," Johnson said. "But they’re not honest. They’re complicit in all of this, and they’re covering up for the Democrats."

Johnson also accused the media of covering up for President Joe Biden and his family, claiming that the news media, himself, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and others have known "for years" about corruption with the Bidens.

"What may be even more troubling is the corruption within federal law enforcement and inside a corrupt and complicit, and dishonest media," the senator commented.

He also called for a commission, such as the one that investigated the CIA and FBI in the 1970s after late President Richard Nixon resigned, saying one may be needed to investigate the modern-day agencies as well, as "they've been sitting on a mountain of evidence," and noted he'd be interested in heading the board.

Further, Johnson said he is grateful that FBI whistleblowers have come forward to expose the FBI on its lack of action concerning the Hunter Biden laptop, as the Biden family was "accruing funds for actions taken while Biden was vice president and "It smells to high heaven."