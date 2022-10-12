Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Dems 'Badly Predicting' Hunter Biden's Legal Future

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., wasn't surprised that CNN's Jake Tapper failed to continually prod President Joe Biden in a recent interview, amid reports of the IRS and FBI possessing sufficient evidence to indict the president's son, Hunter Biden, on charges related to taxes and making a false statement when purchasing a gun.

"It's pretty disappointing that CNN would only ask about [Hunter's] gun charges," Comer told Newsmax Wednesday night, while appearing on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"[CNN] didn't press Joe Biden on [Hunter's] tax evasion; they didn't press him on [Hunter's] influence-peddling — all the things I've been talking about on TV for the past three months," added Comer, the ranking member of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.

Comer said the House Republicans — assuming they claim the majority in the midterm elections on Nov. 8 — will carve out extra time in January to subpoena Hunter Biden on the above potential charges, along with discussions about the contents of his now-infamous laptop from 2019.

"Hunter Biden lied on a gun application, and they think that case is over. But [Democrats are] badly predicting the future, because I can tell you the Republican majority ... will have our sights set on Hunter Biden," said Comer, while adding that Hunter's influence-peddling with other countries has "compromised many of the decisions Joe Biden's made" as president.

Mimicking predictions from previous Newsmax appearances, Comer — who's up for reelection in four weeks — believes Hunter Biden will be indicted on gun charges before the midterms. This will lead to Democrats surmising the ongoing investigations would provide cover for Hunter not complying with oversight hearings, led by a Republican majority.

"I wish that Hunter Biden hadn't lied on the gun application," said Comer, while explaining the rationale behind the above prediction. But the Biden family and Democrats will "be disappointed because [Republican leaders have] already factored this in."

As a supplement to Hunter's testimony, Comer says that a litany of Biden associates — bankers, business partners, art dealers and other key personnel — will be called to provide sworn statements about Hunter's prior business dealings.

The way Comer sees it, there will be an "endless supply" of witnesses for the American people to sample, providing accounts of "all the influence-peddling Hunter Biden has been doing for the last decade."

