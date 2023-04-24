×
Tags: ron desantis | trump | president | republican

DeSantis: 'I am not a Candidate' in 2024 Race

By    |   Monday, 24 April 2023 01:41 PM EDT

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dismissed recent polling that showed him losing ground in a possible 2024 Republican presidential race against former President Donald Trump, his top likely rival.

"I'm not a candidate, so we'll see if and when that changes," DeSantis told reporters during a trip in Japan on Monday.

Trump's edge over DeSantis has widened in most polling, the Washington Examiner reported. On March 31, Trump had a 45.9% to 30.1% lead, according to the RealClear Politics polling aggregate. Now, that lead has jumped to 52.4% to 23.4%.

DeSantis may have lost ground to Trump after referring to the war in Ukraine as a "territorial dispute" and after his continuing feud with Disney.

DeSantis was supposed to be more electable than Trump, The New York Times reported: "But there are growing questions about Mr. DeSantis's own ability to win over the independent and suburban voters who delivered the White House to President Biden, and whether the hard-line stances the governor has taken, including on abortion, will repel the very voters he promises to win back. His feuding with Disney — including an offhand remark this week suggesting he would put a state prison next to Disney World — has raised alarms, even among would-be allies."

DeSantis still remains Trump's chief likely rival in a hypothetical GOP field, the Washington Examiner noted. 

DeSantis' overseas trip is billed as an "international trade mission" on behalf of Enterprise Florida, with the goal of strengthening economic ties abroad, and will feature stops in Japan, South Korea, Israel, and the United Kingdom.

DeSantis met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and discussed national security concerns, including relations with North Korea and China. 

DeSantis has indicated he will reveal his 2024 intentions after the Florida legislature wraps up its sessions at the end of May.

