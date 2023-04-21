Most Fla. GOP Lawmakers in Congress Back Trump Over DeSantis

The majority of lawmakers within Florida's GOP congressional delegation have voiced support for Donald Trump over their home state governor, Ron DeSantis, in the 2024 presidential race, according to Breitbart.

DeSantis has not yet declared his candidacy for the race although he did meet behind closed doors this week with a select group of congressional Republicans as he seeks support from within his party to challenge Trump for the GOP nomination.

So far, Florida GOP Reps. Matt Gaetz, Anna Paulina Luna, Byron Donalds, Cory Mills, Vern Buchanan, Gus Bilirakis, Carlos Gimenz, John Rutherford, Greg Steube, Brian Mast, and Mike Waltz have all endorsed Trump.

NBC last week reported that DeSantis' political operation was calling Republican members of the Florida congressional delegation to consolidate support after four members publicly backed Trump.

The article said Reps. Aaron Bean, Vern Buchanan, Kat Cammack, Mario Diaz-Balart, Laurel Lee, and Greg Steube were called and asked to hold off on making any endorsements in the near future.

"There is clearly some angst from the DeSantis camp that so many members of the state's congressional delegation are throwing their support behind Trump," said a GOP consultant for one of the members contacted by DeSantis' team. "Gaetz going with Trump is one thing, but Byron's endorsement of the former president undoubtedly rattled some cages."

Donalds said in an interview earlier this week that he was supporting Trump because the U.S. needed someone "ready for prime time."

"There is only one leader at this time in our nation's history who can seize the moment and deliver what we need," Donalds said in his statement at the time. "That is why I'm honored to endorse Donald J. Trump for President in 2024, and I ask my fellow Americans to join me."