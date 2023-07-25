×
DeSantis Uninjured in Tennessee Car Accident

Tuesday, 25 July 2023 09:29 AM EDT

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate, was involved in a car accident Tuesday while on the campaign trail in Tennessee, according to his spokesperson.

DeSantis press secretary Bryan Griffin said DeSantis was in a car accident while traveling to an event in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

"He and his team are uninjured," Griffin said. "We appreciate the prayers and well wishes of the nation for his continued protection while on the campaign trail."

According to Florida Politics, DeSantis was scheduled for Tennessee events in Chattanooga, Knoxville, and Franklin on Tuesday. It's unclear how his campaign schedule will be affected by the car accident.

Tuesday, 25 July 2023 09:29 AM
