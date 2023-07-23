N.H. Poll: DeSantis Slips 3 Points, Trump Still Up 27 Points

While the growing 2024 GOP primary field is cutting points off former President Donald Trump (42%) and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (15%), Trump maintains a 27-point lead against the full field and a 17-point lead head to head over his chief rival (50%-33%).

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and Trump antagonist Chris Christie have cut 9 points off Trump's commanding lead and 3 points off DeSantis as the chief runner-up in the latest J.L. Partners poll conducted for the Daily Mail.

"The new kids on the block are on the up," pollster James Johnson told the Daily Mail. "That's the story of our latest New Hampshire poll which shows Chris Christie and Tim Scott growing their support at the expense of Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis.

"But despite Trump's vote share taking a hit, it is the former president who benefits the most. The more varied the field, the more chance he has of winning the nomination. Trump remains the hot favorite for the New Hampshire primary."

Trump held a majority 51% support in April to his 42% now, while DeSantis dropped from 18% to 15% since. In the head-to-head matchup between those two front-runners Trump lost 3 points (53% to 50%), while DeSantis remained steady at 30%.

The top gainers since April's poll are Scott plus-7 points (8%, up from 1% in April) and Christie (up to 8% from 2%).

"I think New Hampshire voters are looking for someone who can tell them why they shouldn't vote for Donald Trump because they know who he is and he delivered for them in a lot of ways," St. Anselm College's New Hampshire Institute of Politics Director Neil Levesque told the Daily Mail.

"And they still support him. So why should they not vote for him?"

When put into hypothetical matchups against President Joe Biden, all the top GOP candidates are trailing, with Trump getting the most support but DeSantis polling the closest:

Trump minus-2 points (44% to 46%). DeSantis minus-1 point (43% to 44%). Pence minus-3 points (38% to 41%). Christie minus-7 points (32% to 39%).

J.L. Partners polled 591 registered New Hampshire Republicans for the Daily Mail, and the results have a margin of error of plus or minus 3.9 percentage points.