Beacon Poll: Trump Up 49 Points Over DeSantis in Tenn.

Former President Donald Trump holds a 49-point lead over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in Tennessee as of June and is expected to easily win the Republican nomination for president in the Volunteer State.

A new Beacon Center poll showed Trump at 61% support among Tennessee primary voters compared to DeSantis' 12%. The poll also found that Trump leads President Joe Biden in a 2024 rematch by 21 points.

"These primary results reflect what we've seen in national polls for months, that a rematch between Joe Biden and Donald Trump is the most likely scenario in 2024," Beacon spokesman Mark Cunningham said in a statement. "It is interesting that Trump fares substantially better against Biden than Ron DeSantis does, and the change came almost exclusively from Republican voters who say they would vote for Trump as their nominee but would not vote at all if DeSantis were the nominee."

Trump's current 55% support over Biden's 34% is somewhat lower than his performance in the state in 2020, which landed him just over 60% of the vote.

Among Democrats vying for their party's nomination, Biden is dominating, with 63% over challengers Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Marianne Williamson, who have 7% and 2% of the vote, respectively. A full 26% of Democrat primary voters in Tennessee remain undecided, however.

Given a choice between Biden and DeSantis, the popular Florida governor would also win the state 52% to the president’s 36%.

The poll was conducted June 14-22 and surveyed 1,120 Tennesseans. It has a margin of error of +/-2.87 percentage points.