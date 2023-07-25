×
DeSantis Camp Fires Staffer Who Showed Clip With Nazi Symbol

Tuesday, 25 July 2023 10:13 PM EDT

A staff member of Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis' presidential campaign was dismissed this week for including Nazi imagery in a campaign video.

"Nate Hochman is no longer with the campaign. And we will not be commenting on him further," a member of the DeSantis campaign told The Hill on Tuesday.

According to Axios, the Nazi symbol seen in the video, a Sonnenrad, which can be seen being worn by some of Ukraine's Azov Battalion, is meshed onto DeSantis' face inside the center of Florida's state seal. Reportedly, the video was shared on the pro-DeSantis @desantiscams Twitter account and was retweeted by Hochman.

The governor's campaign on Tuesday confirmed they laid off 38 staffers following a "top-to-bottom review" of their organization.


