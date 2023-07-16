DeSantis: Campaign Raised More; Numbers Spun 'Negatively'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' presidential campaign raised more than any other presidential campaign committee during the second quarter, including President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, according to fundraising reports released Saturday, but DeSantis says the media is trying to spin the numbers "negatively."

According to reports released Saturday from the principal campaign committees of the presidential candidates, the DeSantis campaign netted $20.1 million, followed by Biden with $19.9 million, and Trump with $17.7 million.

"Without transfers or gimmicks, a majority of the candidates in the Republican field failed to raise $5 million into their campaign accounts," the DeSantis campaign said in a statement. "The DeSantis campaign brought in more than the Trump campaign while spending less."

Campaign manager Generra Peck said that the numbers came because of the enthusiasm for DeSantis, adding that the "generous support we received this quarter will be critical as we continue to capitalize on the momentum shift that occurred in Iowa this week … Americans across the country are about to see a whole lot more of Ron DeSantis."

Meanwhile, DeSantis, in an interview with Fox News's "Media Buzz," told host Howie Kurtz that GOP voters are "very smart" and know where corporate outlets stand on the political spectrum, but as they become convinced that the media does not want him to be the GOP nominee, "that will in the long run absolutely help me."

As for the fundraising totals, DeSantis noted that the numbers come after he was officially a candidate for five-and-a-half weeks.

"We raised more money than Joe Biden did in the second quarter, who's the sitting president, and we raised more money than Donald Trump did into his campaign, who, of course, was the former president, and yet they tried to spin that negatively," said DeSantis.

This points to a "predetermined narrative" on the candidates, the governor said.

"We were just in Iowa on Friday at the Family Leaders Summit," he said. "That was effectively the kickoff to Iowa caucus season so Iowans are starting to pay more attention to it. We were able to talk to thousands of people over a two-day period."

He added that the main thing he's hearing from voters is that they'd heard good things, but hadn't yet seen him and now that they have, they're backing him.

"That's what we're going to do over the next six months," DeSantis said.