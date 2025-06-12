WATCH TV LIVE

DeSantis Omits LGBTQ, Hispanics From Pulse Remembrance

Thursday, 12 June 2025 05:43 PM EDT

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis omitted references to the LGBTQ community and Hispanics in his Pulse Remembrance Day order that flags be flown at half-staff.

Thursday marked the nine-year anniversary of the Islamic State-inspired shooting at Pulse, the gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, mostly frequented by Hispanics, that killed 49 and wounded 53.

"Nine years ago, on June 12, 2016, a shooter claiming alliance to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant committed a horrific act of terrorism at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida," read DeSantis' order, which left out the phrase "against the LGBTQ and Hispanic communities" that had been used in past orders, according to reports.  

"As a mark of respect for the victims, their families, and the many affected by this tragedy, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida from sunrise to sunset on Thursday, June 12, 2025," read the rest of the proclamation.

DeSantis left out the LGBTQ and Hispanic communities in his 2019 order, his first year as governor, before correcting the omission.

"Sometimes these things happen, and you’ve got to correct them," DeSantis said during a 2019 news conference.

State Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith, a Democrat from Orlando, first openly LGBTQ Hispanic senator, told the Sun-Sentinel in Fort Lauderdale that the "omission was intentional" and a "slight against the impacted LGBTQ and Hispanic communities."

Pulse Remembrance Day was created in 2018 by then-Gov. Rick Scott, now a Republican senator.

"It’s been nine years since the tragic attack at Pulse Nightclub, where 49 innocent lives were taken in an act of terror targeting Orlando’s LGBTQ and Hispanic communities," Scott’s statement Thursday said, in part.

While he acknowledged the LGBTQ and Hispanic communities, Florida’s other senator, Republican Ashley Moody, did not.

"Today, on June 12th, we remember and honor the 49 innocent victims killed in the despicable attack at Pulse nightclub in Orlando. ... My heartfelt condolences and prayers remain with the families and loved ones of those we lost far too soon." 

