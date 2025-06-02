Education Dept Nixes Pride Month for 'Title IX Month'

The Department of Education announced Monday that the month of June will now be recognized as "Title IX Month," commemorating the 53rd anniversary of the federal civil rights measure being signed into law while highlighting how the previous administration undermined efforts to protect girls and women under the law.

Title IX Month replaces Pride Month celebrated by the Department of Education under former President Joe Biden, who in 2022 declared June LGBTQ Pride Month. From there, Biden's DOE Pride Month celebrations focused on gender ideology, critical race theory, and diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts.

Not this June.

"The Department is recognizing June as 'Title IX Month' to honor women's hard-earned civil rights and demonstrate the Trump Administration's unwavering commitment to restoring them to the fullest extent of the law," Secretary of Education Linda McMahon said in a release.

The Department of Education on Monday announced the first of its monthlong initiatives: Title IX investigations of the University of Wyoming and Jefferson County, Colorado, Public Schools for allowing biological males into female-only spaces.

The department's Office for Civil Rights opened an investigation of the University of Wyoming for allegedly allowing a biological man to join the campus sorority Kappa Kappa Gamma.

"A school receiving federal funding that supports, sponsors, or promotes a sorority or fraternity, must meet its obligations under Title IX to protect its students from sex-based harassment and sexual assault, regardless of the sorority or fraternity's policy," the DOE wrote.

The investigation into Jefferson County Public Schools centers on district policy "that students will be assigned to share overnight accommodations with other students that share a student's 'gender identity,' thus removing the safeguard of single-sex overnight accommodations."

The case involves an 11-year-old girl who would have had to share a bed with a biological on an overnight school trip. The school district's definition of a girl includes boys who identify as girls.

"Title IX provides women protections on the basis of sex in all educational activities, which include their rights to equal opportunity in sports and sex-segregated intimate spaces, including sororities and living accommodations," McMahon wrote. "This Administration will fight on every front to protect women's and girls' sports, intimate spaces, dormitories and living quarters, and fraternal and panhellenic organizations."