WH: Trump Has 'No Plans' to Recognize LGBTQ 'Pride Month'

There are "no plans" for President Donald Trump to recognize June as Pride Month or to dedicate it to any other minority group or special cause, according to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

"There are no plans for a proclamation for the month of June, but I can tell you that the president is very proud to be a president for all Americans, regardless of race, religion, or creed," Leavitt said Tuesday during a White House press briefing, according to The Hill.

Although Trump did not issue proclamations recognizing June as Pride Month during his first term, he did mention the month-long acknowledgment of the LGBT community in a social media post in 2019. At the time, he was promoting his administration's efforts to decriminalize homosexuality around the world.

"As we celebrate LGBT Pride Month and recognize the outstanding contributions LGBT people have made to our great Nation, let us also stand in solidarity with the many LGBT people who live in dozens of countries worldwide that punish, imprison, or even execute individuals on the basis of their sexual orientation," Trump wrote on the social platform X, which was then known as Twitter. "My Administration has launched a global campaign to decriminalize homosexuality and invite all nations to join us in this effort!"

In 1999, former President Bill Clinton, a Democrat, issued the first presidential proclamation declaring June "Gay and Lesbian Pride Month," with former President Barack Obama including bisexual and transgender people with his proclamation in 2011.

Opponents of Pride criticized companies this week that publicly acknowledged the 30-day LGBTQ recognition by temporarily applying rainbow filters to their corporate logos or posting on social media.

On Capitol Hill, some congressional Republicans accused PBS of "grooming" children after "Sesame Street" put out a post on X celebrating Pride.

"On our street, everyone is welcome," the official "Sesame Street" account said Sunday. "Together, let's build a world where every person and family feels loved and respected for who they are. Happy #PrideMonth!"

Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill., one of the House GOP members that criticized PBS over "Sesame Street," introduced a resolution on Tuesday that seeks to declare June "Family Month." Such a designation would "reject the lie of 'Pride' and instead honor God's timeless and perfect design," she said.

"The American family is under relentless attack from a radical leftist agenda that seeks to erase truth, redefine marriage, and confuse our children," Miller told The Daily Wire in an interview published Tuesday.

The Education Department offered yet another possible label when it said Monday that it was declaring June "Title IX Month," in honor of the landmark 1972 sex discrimination statute that Trump's administration has said bars transgender women and girls from competing against biological female athletes.