WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: byron donalds | florida | governor | 2026

Donalds Backed by 15 Sheriffs in Fla. Governor Race

By    |   Monday, 29 September 2025 02:11 PM EDT

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., who is running to replace term-limited Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in the governor's race in 2026, announced Monday that he has received the endorsement of 15 top Florida sheriffs.

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco, the first sheriff to formally back Donalds, said in a statement that the congressman is "the leader that Florida needs in this moment, as we work and stand with President Trump to implement the mandate he received from the American people and the citizens of our great state of Florida."

Nocco said Donalds had his full support.

"I know Congressman Donalds will stand with law enforcement as we work to keep Florida safe and will be innovative in his ideas to create jobs, improve education and make our economy more competitive," Nocco said. "Florida has been blessed to have a fantastic legacy of Governors with Governor Rick Scott and Governor Ron DeSantis. I know future Governor Byron Donalds will continue that legacy and he will keep making Florida great."

Similarly, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey described Donalds as a "proven no-nonsense champion for law enforcement who will always put our citizens, our cops, and our constitution first!"

"He is committed to being tough on crime and even tougher on criminals and will never tolerate woke policies that let criminals roam free!" Ivey said in a statement. "Under his leadership, criminals will be locked behind bars where they belong and those that came to our country illegally will continue to see that Florida has zero tolerance for those that can't follow the laws of our great nation!"

In addition to Nocco and Ivey, the other sheriffs who formally endorsed Donalds for Florida governor include:

  • Bradford County Sheriff Gordon Smith
  • Collier County Sheriff Kevin Rambosk
  • Duval County Sheriff T.K. Waters
  • Hendry County Sheriff Steve Whidden
  • Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister
  • Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers
  • Jackson County Sheriff Donnie Edenfield
  • Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno
  • Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek
  • Miami-Dade County Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz
  • Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay
  • St. Lucie County Sheriff Richard Del Toro
  • Wakulla County Sheriff Jared Miller

Donalds said he's "incredibly honored" to have the support of sheriffs from across the Sunshine State.

"As governor, I will be 100% committed to law and order and keeping Florida the safest state in the nation," he said. "I will stand in lockstep with our sheriffs and law enforcement as we work to protect Florida from criminal illegal aliens, keep drugs off our streets, and implement strong public safety laws to protect our families."

The endorsements follow positive polling for Donalds, who has positioned himself as the "law and order candidate," with a survey from The American Promise earlier this month showing him leading potential opponents by wide margins in both the initial and informed ballots.

Nicole Weatherholtz

Nicole Weatherholtz, a Newsmax general assignment reporter covers news, politics, and culture. She is a National Newspaper Association award-winning journalist.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., who is running to replace term-limited Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in the governor's race in 2026, announced Monday that he has received the endorsement of 15 top Florida sheriffs.
byron donalds, florida, governor, 2026
465
2025-11-29
Monday, 29 September 2025 02:11 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved