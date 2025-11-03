Orange County Mayor Enters Race for Florida Governor

The race to succeed term-limited Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is expanding, with another high-profile Democrat stepping forward.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings has filed to run for governor, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

The move sets up a Democratic primary against former Rep. David Jolly, who switched parties after leaving Congress and has since positioned himself as a centrist voice.

Demings, 66, is scheduled to hold a rally Thursday in Orlando to formally launch his campaign. His team has not yet released details of his platform or issued a public statement about his entry.

A longtime figure in Central Florida politics, Demings has led Orange County since 2018 and easily won reelection in 2022.

He previously served as county sheriff from 2009 to 2018 and as Orlando's police chief from 1998 to 2002, becoming the first African American to hold both positions.

Orange County is located in Central Florida. It's part of the Orlando metropolitan area and is roughly in the middle of the state, away from both coasts.

His tenure has focused on public safety, tourism-driven growth, and infrastructure projects in the Orlando area.

His wife, Val Demings, represented the region in Congress from 2017 to 2023 and ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate in 2022 against Republican Sen. Marco Rubio.

Together, the couple has long been among the most visible Democrat figures in Central Florida.

Jolly, who served in the U.S. House from 2014 to 2017, left the Republican Party in protest over the rise of Donald Trump.

He has drawn support from several Democrat leaders but continues to face questions from within the party over his relatively recent switch.

The Republican Governors Association greeted Demings' entry with criticism, saying Democrats "find themselves flailing to find a candidate for governor who has been a Democrat for more than five minutes."

On the Republican side, Rep. Byron Donalds is the early front-runner, leading most internal polls ahead of former Florida House Speaker Paul Renner. Lt. Gov. Jay Collins has said he is still considering a run.

Jolly's campaign responded to Demings' filing by announcing an expanded leadership team, including Tallahassee attorney Sean Pittman, state Sen. Tina Polsky, and several education and faith leaders.

Florida's next gubernatorial election is set for 2026, marking the first open race for the office in eight years.