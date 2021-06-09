×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: Biden Administration | romney | infrastructure | plan | taxes | raise

Romney: Bipartisan Infrastructure Plan Would Not Raise Taxes

Romney: Bipartisan Infrastructure Plan Would Not Raise Taxes

Wednesday, 09 June 2021 10:51 AM

Republican U.S. Senator Mitt Romney said on Wednesday the bipartisan group working to hammer out a deal on infrastructure would not raise taxes as part of their plan.

President Joe Biden, a Democrat, on Tuesday broke off talks on an infrastructure bill with a key Republican, instead reaching out to a bipartisan group, after one-on-one talks with Republican Senator Shelley Capito were described as hitting a "brick wall."

Biden changed course after Capito, the leader of a group of six Senate Republicans handling the negotiations, offered $330 billion in new spending on infrastructure, far short of Biden's reduced $1.7 trillion offer.

A bipartisan group of senators also met on Tuesday to discuss the next steps on infrastructure. Republicans including Romney, Bill Cassidy and Rob Portman, and Democrats, including key swing votes Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, were among those who attended.

Portman said the bipartisan group will meet again on Wednesday and will be presenting to other members.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Republican U.S. Senator Mitt Romney said on Wednesday the bipartisan group working to hammer out a deal on infrastructure would not raise taxes as part of their plan. President Joe Biden, a Democrat, on Tuesday broke off talks on an infrastructure bill with a key...
romney, infrastructure, plan, taxes, raise
158
2021-51-09
Wednesday, 09 June 2021 10:51 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved