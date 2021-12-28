Joe Rogan: Michelle Obama Could Beat Trump

Podcast host Joe Rogan says a Democrat presidential ticket headed up by Michelle Obama could beat former President Donald Trump in 2024.

He made his comments on “The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast. A video excerpt was posted by Mediaite.

"Michelle Obama and they’re going to bring in (Kamala) Harris," Rogan said when discussing the Democrat ticket for 2024. "Harris comes back as the vice president and Michelle Obama is the president. We get a double dose of diversity."

But he predicted a Republican "super team" of Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis could still win.

"[Republicans] have to make a super team," he said. "That’s the only way they win."

But, he added: "I really believe if Michelle Obama runs, she wins. She’s great, she’s intelligent, she’s articulate, she’s the wife of the best president that we have had in our lifetime in terms of like a representative of intelligent articulate people.

"The only thing that would stop her is if she bought into some of these policies that are destroying businesses in America and are making people scared. If she somehow or another supported or showed any support for lockdowns and mandates and all this craziness that’s going on."

A November poll by The Hill-HarrisX showed Harris is the lead among likely voters if President Joe Biden decided not to run for a second term with 13% supporting her. Michelle Obama came in second with 10%.