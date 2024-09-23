RGA No Longer Backing NC's Robinson

The Republican Governor’s Association says it will no longer financially back the campaign of Republican nominee for governor of North Carolina, Mark Robinson, following revelations he made a series of inflammatory comments on a pornography website’s message board.

"We don’t comment on internal strategy or investment decisions, but we can confirm what’s public — our current media buy in North Carolina expires tomorrow, and no further placements have been made," RGA communications director Courtney Alexander told the National Review. "RGA remains committed to electing Republican Governors all across the country."

Robinson has denied the claims, telling CNN: "This is not us. These are not our words. And this is not anything that is characteristic of me," adding, "I’m not going to get into the minutia of how somebody manufactured this, these salacious tabloid lies."

He also refused to leave the race.

"We are not getting out of this race. There are people who are counting on us to win this race," Robinson said.

Several of Robinson’s top staff members have resigned amid the scandal and spending on his behalf has dried up, according to Politico.