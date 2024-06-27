WATCH TV LIVE

RFK Jr. Campaign Team Slams DNC Effort to Block Bid

Thursday, 27 June 2024 03:21 PM EDT

The underdog presidential campaign team for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Thursday blasted the Democratic National Committee's "desperate effort" to stymie his independent White House run.

In a release, the Kennedy campaign said it was mounting "the strongest independent challenge to the corporate-funded parties in more than 30 years," charging DNC backlash is pushing back to "maintain their political monopoly."

"The DNC and its big donors are doing everything in their power to deny Americans the right to vote for Kennedy, including pouring millions into a lawfare campaign against his ballot access," Kennedy's press team wrote.

"As the campaign has racked up ballot access victories and submitted two, three, and even four times the number of signatures required to qualify in each state, the Biden campaign has grown increasingly panicked and resorted to ever more frivolous and comical efforts to keep voters from choosing Kennedy," the release charged.

The long list of lawsuit and legal challenges filed against the new Kennedy-led party "We The People" have includes one in Hawaii, where, though the grassroots We The People obtained enough legal signatures, it was still challenged on its bylaws and leadership. Other legal challenges are being fought in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, the Kennedy team reported.

"The campaign's aggressive ballot access operation has surpassed all its milestones to ensure the [Kennedy ticket] is on the ballot in all 50 states and the District of Columbia," the team said in a statement Thursday, adding the ballot access operation has raised more than $15 million.

The team for Kennedy and running mate Nicole Shanahan says it's collected the signatures needed for ballot access in 25 states, totaling 348 electoral votes, 65% of the 538 total electoral votes nationwide.

Thursday, 27 June 2024 03:21 PM
