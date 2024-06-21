WATCH TV LIVE

RFK Jr. Running Mate: Democrats Hate Democracy

By    |   Friday, 21 June 2024 11:19 AM EDT

Nicole Shanahan, the running mate for independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., said the current leadership of the Democratic Party hates democracy.

Shanahan made her comments on "The Issue Is," on FOX LA. Kennedy's campaign has been deluged by lawsuits from the Democratic National Committee, seeking to challenge their petitions and throw them off the ballot.

"They are undermining democracy," Shanahan said. "We will be on 50 ballots. We have a very strong legal team. I've never met a party that hates democracy more than the current leadership within the Democratic Party."

Shanahan said the Kennedy campaign loves democracy and plans to fight for it.

"We will have success; we have had success," Shanahan said. "We have submitted more signatures than any independent candidate in history just to get on the ballot."

While Shanahan declined to reveal the campaign's path to 270 electoral votes, she said  polling increases every time it gets on the ballot in another state.

"Once people believe we can win, we win," Shanahan said. "Our path is clear to 270. There are a dozen states we're looking at which we're doing incredibly well."

Kennedy failed to qualify for next week's debate on CNN between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

Kennedy has petitioned to appear on the ballot in 18 states, including California, Oklahoma, Michigan, North Carolina, Iowa, Nebraska, Hawaii, Utah, Idaho, New York, New Hampshire, and Nevada, according to the campaign.

Nicole Shanahan, the running mate for independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., said the current leadership of the Democratic Party hates democracy.
Friday, 21 June 2024 11:19 AM
