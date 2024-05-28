WATCH TV LIVE

RFK Jr. Submits 135,519 Signatures for N.Y. Ballot

Tuesday, 28 May 2024 01:41 PM EDT

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is running an independent campaign for president, said he submitted enough signatures to be on the ballot in New York.

Kennedy, who is running on the "We the People" party in New York, submitted the nomination petitions to the New York State Board of Elections in Albany on Tuesday, the BOE confirmed.

The Kennedy campaign submitted 75 volumes worth of signatures, the BOE said. Kennedy's campaign said they turned in 135,519 signatures, three times the required amount and more than any presidential candidate has ever submitted to the state.

Staffers are in the process of scanning all the documents and entering data that will display on its Public Reporting Who Filed page, Kathleen R. McGrath, the Director of Public Information for the Board of Elections, told Newsmax.

New York election law states: "Any petition or certificate filed with the officer or board charged with the duty of receiving it shall be presumptively valid if it is in proper form and appears to bear the requisite number of signatures, authenticated in a manner prescribed by this chapter."

Specific objections to a petition must be submitted within six days of receipt of associated general objections, the BOE said, and then will be reviewed.

Kennedy is a longtime resident of Westchester County, New York. His father served as senator from 1965 until he was assassinated in 1968.

Kennedy is officially on the ballot in Utah, Michigan, California, Delaware, Oklahoma, Hawaii, and Texas. He has collected enough signatures for ballot access in New Hampshire, Nevada, North Carolina, Idaho, Nebraska, Iowa, Ohio, New Jersey, and New York, the campaign said.

Last week, Kennedy's campaign announced it secured funding to fulfill ballot access in all 50 states after an $8 million donation from Nicole Shanahan, his running mate.

Nationally, Kennedy is getting 10.6% support in the five-way polling average, according to RealClearPolitics.

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

