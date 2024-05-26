RFK Jr. Quickly Eliminated From Libertarian Nomination

Independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was quickly eliminated in the first round of voting for presidential nominees at the Libertarian National Convention in Washington, D.C., on Sunday.

Kennedy received support from 19 delegates — about 2% of the vote — in the first round of voting, The Hill reported.

Former President Donald Trump received 0.65% with six delegates, according to Raw Story.

Kennedy gave a speech to the convention on Friday, taking jabs at Trump.

"I think he had the right instinct when he came into office. He was initially very reluctant to impose lockdowns, but then he got rolled by his bureaucrats. He caved in, and many of our most fundamental rights disappeared practically overnight.

"President Trump," Kennedy added, "allowed his health regulators to mandate science-free social distancing, which undermined our First Amendment rights to freedom of assembly. We could no longer peacefully gather."