WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: rfk jr | libertarian party | convention | trump

RFK Jr. Quickly Eliminated From Libertarian Nomination

By    |   Sunday, 26 May 2024 09:49 PM EDT

Independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was quickly eliminated in the first round of voting for presidential nominees at the Libertarian National Convention in Washington, D.C., on Sunday.

Kennedy received support from 19 delegates — about 2% of the vote — in the first round of voting, The Hill reported.

Former President Donald Trump received 0.65% with six delegates, according to Raw Story.

Kennedy gave a speech to the convention on Friday, taking jabs at Trump.

"I think he had the right instinct when he came into office. He was initially very reluctant to impose lockdowns, but then he got rolled by his bureaucrats. He caved in, and many of our most fundamental rights disappeared practically overnight.

"President Trump," Kennedy added, "allowed his health regulators to mandate science-free social distancing, which undermined our First Amendment rights to freedom of assembly. We could no longer peacefully gather."

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was quickly eliminated in the first round of voting for presidential nominees at the Libertarian National Convention in Washington, D.C., on Sunday.
rfk jr, libertarian party, convention, trump
144
2024-49-26
Sunday, 26 May 2024 09:49 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved